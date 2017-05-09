KDL is bringing back the Bookmobile!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent District Library is bringing back the bookmobile to Grand Rapids!

Many people in the West Michigan community aren't always able to make frequent trips to one of Kent District Library's 18 branches. However thanks to the Steelcase Foundation, KDL received a $208,000 grant to design a bookmobile for the community.

Along with books for both children and adults, the bookmobile will have WiFi, a video screen, a computer, printer, and modular shelves. The vehicle will also be handicap accessible and have other security features.

The bookmobile is expected to hit the streets in winter 2018.

To find a KDL branch location and to learn more about the bookmobile, head to KDL.org or follow them on Facebook.