Man found dead in car in Covert Twp. field

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a car.

Covert Township Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in a field in the 27000 block of 72nd Street Monday afternoon. They found the man, who is described as being in his 20s, dead in the passenger seat of the car. Witnesses told police that the vehicle had been parked at the location for some time.

Police say the man’s cause of death has not yet been determined. A positive identification has not yet been made.

Anyone with information should call the Covert Township Police Department at 269-764-8100.