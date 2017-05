GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is recovering from life-threatening stab wounds he received during an argument that escalated into violence late Monday night.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Bates St. SE in the city of Grand Rapids. Police arrived at the scene for a possible assault and stabbing, and located a 49-year-old victim who had been stabbed in the chest. Police arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene.

Prosecutors will review the case as early as Tuesday morning.