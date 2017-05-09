Morning Buzz: Non-prime Amazon users get free shipping for orders $25 or more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids kicks off Bicycle Safety Awareness Month by announcing a new partnership with local driver’s training companies.

The plan is for the city to give the companies materials to promote and explain bicycle safety ordinances to teens that are just learning how to drive.

The initiative is part of the Driving Change Campaign, which the city launched last year.

2. Local 8th graders are getting a lesson on the great outdoors, thanks to a new program that puts them in a canoe on the Grand River.

Wilderness Inquiry is a non-profit from Minnesota, hosting the Canoe Mobile all this week in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Public Schools is one of seven districts around the country taking part in the unique program, which connects students with nature.

It's a partnership with the mayor's office, parks and recreation, and several others to give nearly a thousand students a chance to pick up an oar.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins are just one win away from moving on the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Griffins, facing the Chicago Wolves in Game 4 of the series, were led by Mitch Callahan who scored a hat trick, helping guide the squad to a 6-3 victory.

The teams now take a break until the potentially decisive Game 5 in Chicago on Saturday.

4. Rumors are spreading that Amazon’s Alexa may be getting a new body.

According to the latest rumors from the Wall Street Journal, Amazon will be updating its Echo line with a new device that will add a 7-inch touchscreen and camera for video calling.

The new Echo, rumored to be called the Echo Show would cost more than $200 and be available as soon as June. More details are expected to be released.

5. It’s now easier to qualify for free shipping on Amazon.

The company lowered the minimum for non-prime members to $25 for eligible items.

The threshold used to by $49, then went down to $35 in February.

The latest drop comes after Walmart started offering free two-day shipping without a membership fee on orders of at least $35.