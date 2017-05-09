× Police search for suspect following armed robbery at gas station

WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker are attempting to locate a male suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 1:00 a.m. at the Marathon gas station on Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Ave. Police say the suspect had a white bandana covering his face, and was armed with a handgun. He was able to run off with an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616-453-5441.