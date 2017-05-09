Restoring land to its natural state at Maas Family Nature Preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Grand Rapids many people think that nature or even preserving nature is something that happens far away, but that's far from the truth. The Maas Nature Preserve in Rockford is just a 20 minute drive away from the big city, and they are doing great things to keep the area nice and green.

Once littered with trash, the Maas Family Nature preserve is now carefully and methodically groomed back to its natural state.

A lot of work goes into managing environments such as this, and that's why the Wildlife Council of Michigan is dedicated to increasing public knowledge about the wildlife conservation efforts.

A beaming example is how they work with The Land Conservancy of West Michigan, to protect and care for the Maas Family Nature Preserve.

Leigh Ann went to visit Maas Family Nature Preserve to learn more about the efforts going into the nature preserve to keep it safe and green.

The Maas Family Nature Preserve is located at 10450 Summit Avenue in Rockford. For more information visit naturenearby.org.

Or to learn more about the great work the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, visit hereformioutdoors.org.