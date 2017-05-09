Snyder names Kurtis Wilder to Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan appeals court Judge Kurtis Wilder has been promoted to the state Supreme Court.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder announced the appointment Tuesday, three weeks after Robert Young Jr. resigned. Wilder is considered a conservative judge who has spent nearly two decades on the appeals court.

Wilder says it’s his job to “say what the law is, not what it ought to be.”

Republicans have a 5-2 majority on the Supreme Court. Snyder has appointed four of the seven justices; three of those four have subsequently won election on their own.

Snyder appointee Joan Larsen is being nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on a federal appeals court. She will continue to be a Supreme Court justice while her nomination is pending in the U.S. Senate.