Breaking: Police ID Jon Ginka, 10-yr-vet with Norton Shores Police as victim in fatal crash. @FOX17 has the latest. pic.twitter.com/fSQEoCXiuZ — Brody Carter (@CarterFox17) May 10, 2017

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Authorities have identified the officer killed in an early morning crash Wednesday.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the officer killed in the crash as Jon Ginka. Ginka leaves behind a wife and two kids, according to police. Michigan State Police will be investigating this crash.

Henry Street was closed between Forest Park Road and Ross Road near Mona Lake.

A press conference is scheduled for later this morning.