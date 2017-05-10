Cannonsburg Village showcases wings and BBQ for Grand Taste event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Meijer LPGA Classic is a showcase of the best female golfers in the world, but it's also home to the Grand Tasting Event.

Grand Taste is a three day event featuring the very best of West Michigan's local restaurants, breweries, and Meijer food options.

Chefs from Cannonsburg Village gave us a preview of the food they'll be showcasing at the event.

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic is happening June 16-18.

Daily tickets costs $30 for adults and $10 for kids, and a full weekend pass costs $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.