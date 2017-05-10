Concert line-up for Independence Day weekend at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make frequent trips to the water park, casino, and Standish Saganing Eagles Landing? Say goodbye to keeping track of three different rewards cards, they'll all start using the same rewards card. Anytime a customer spends money at one location, the rewards can be used at a different location. Soaring Eagle is the only place known of in Michigan that lets people use rewards points at all of their properties and locations.

School's out for the summer, so start it off right by heading to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Starting on June 1, the entire family can take advantage of the "School's Out" package. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room and waterpark passes starting at $125 a night.

When golfers are done driving a ball on the green at Waabooz Run Golf Course, visit Nbakade Family Restaurant to try a specially made grilled dish at Chef's BBQ on the Bricks! Every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a featured item served with a salad and zesty side, with favorites like ribs, steaks and kabobs. For details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Now that summer is just around the corner, Soaring Eagle Casino has a big line-up for 4th of July weekend.

Starting on Friday, June 30, Vince Neil from Motley Crue will be taking the stage with Lita Ford. The legendary front man of Motley Crue is an international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. His voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of all time including "Shout at the Devil," "Girls, Girls, Girls," and "Home Sweet Home."

Then on Saturday, July 1, 80's punk and metal band Skid Row will perform. Back when they started in 1986, they worked their way up many top ten singles, gold and multi-platinum sales, and being number one on the Billboard Album chart. The band broke up for four years in 1996, but returned to the big stage opening for Kiss in 2000. Now they're back and better than ever! They'll be joined by special guests Fule, Dishwalla and Marcy Playground.

Legendary Music Icons, Three Dog Night, will be celebrating nearly five decades of music to wrap up the holiday weekend at Soaring Eagle Casino. The Grammy-nominated band is known for their hits like "Joy to the World," "Black and White," and "Mama Told Me Not To Come." They'll be joined by Creedence Clearwater Revisited on July 2.

On July 15, American rock band, Weezer, will perform with Cold War Kids. Weezer has won multiple Grammy's, MTV Video Music Awards, and more throughout their career. in 2016, they released their tenth studio album that debuted at number one on Billboard's Rock/Alternative Chart and in the top five on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets for all of these shows go on sale on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m.

Santana will be taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino on Tuesday, August 8 with special guest, Anna Wilson of Heart. Santana has earned nine Grammy Awards and three Latin ones. Carlos also won a Grammy award as a solo artist in 1988. They've sold more than 90 million records wolrdwide.

Don't want to stay for an entire weekend? Make a day trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and purchase water park passes. They're available seve days a week and cost $24.

To make a reservation or learn more about these events, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.