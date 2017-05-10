Deputies: Suspect opened fire on vehicle, no one hurt

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are looking for a suspect after they say he opened fire on two men in a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of Buttery Road shortly after 3 p.m. Authorities say they found a GMC Yukon, crashed with bullet holes in it. The men inside say they were backing out of the parking lot when another man with a gun started shooting at them.

The driver attempted to drive away and hit other parked cars in the process. Ultimately though, no one was hurt, and the gunman ran away.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.