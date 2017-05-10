× Grand Rapids ranked as a top place to practice medicine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health are just some of the many medical facilities in the Grand Rapids area, and according Medscape Grand Rapids ranks as one of the top places to practice medicine.

In Medscape’s Best Places to Practice 2016 study, the rankings were determined by assessing multiple categories. The study analyzed rates of malpractice filings and medical board actions, income levels, patient volume and physician density. Pysychological well-being, violent crime, divorce rates and help for families in each state also were factors in the rankings.

Top 15 Best Cities:

Minneapolis, MN Madison, WI Sioux Falls, SD Des Moines, IA Burlington, VT Manchester, NH Boston, MA Fargo, ND Portland, ME Overland Park, KS Grand Rapids, MI Honolulu, HI Salt Lake City, UT Seattle, WA Stamford, CT

The study also revealed the top 5 worst cities to practice in:

New Orleans, LA Phoenix, AZ Las Vegas, NV Albuquerque, NM Tulsa, OK

According to Medscape, emergency medicine is the top burnout specialty, New Orleans has the least healthy population and Tulsa is the most dangerous city to for medical personnel to practice in.