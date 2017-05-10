Rollover crash closes portion of U.S.131

Posted 8:29 PM, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:54PM, May 10, 2017

Photo Gallery

WYOMING, Mich —  A portion of northbound U.S. 131 has been closed due to a rollover crash.

MDOT says the incident is between 44th Street and 36th Street. The crash was reported around 8 p.m.

Details of what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but drivers say the road has been backed up for miles, as far as 54th Street.

MDOT says as a detour, northbound traffic in the area should take exit #79 and turn right on 44th Street, turn left onto Division Avenue, then turn left onto 36th Street. That will lead to the highway’s entrance ramp.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s