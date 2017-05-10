Rollover crash closes portion of U.S.131

WYOMING, Mich — A portion of northbound U.S. 131 has been closed due to a rollover crash.

MDOT says the incident is between 44th Street and 36th Street. The crash was reported around 8 p.m.

Details of what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but drivers say the road has been backed up for miles, as far as 54th Street.

MDOT says as a detour, northbound traffic in the area should take exit #79 and turn right on 44th Street, turn left onto Division Avenue, then turn left onto 36th Street. That will lead to the highway’s entrance ramp.