Video shows brawl inside Battle Creek Denny’s

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A fight inside a Denny's restaurant in Battle Creek was caught on surveillance video, and now that video is being released by police.

The fight happened just after 3 a.m. April 30. Police say two brothers and a woman were seated at a table when a group of four or five men walked by; one of the men allegedly made a comment about the woman.

Things escalated from there. One of the people from the group hit one of the brothers, before going for both of them. One of the brothers fell to ground unconscious and was hit with a chair.

Police say his wallet and cellphone were taken from him, and then the group left.

The suspects' vehicle was located a short time later on Beckley Road and two men were arrested.