Video shows brawl inside Battle Creek Denny’s

Posted 5:45 PM, May 10, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A fight inside a Denny's restaurant in Battle Creek was caught on surveillance video, and now that video is being released by police.

The fight happened just after 3 a.m. April 30. Police say two brothers and a woman were seated at a table when a group of four or five men walked by; one of the men allegedly made a comment about the woman.

Things escalated from there. One of the people from the group hit one of the brothers, before going for both of them. One of the brothers fell to ground unconscious and was hit with a chair.

Police say his wallet and cellphone were taken from him, and then the group left.

The suspects' vehicle was located a short time later on Beckley Road and two men were arrested.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment