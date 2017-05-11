× 13 yr. old girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted; suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl was found safely on Wednesday night after she was able to contact 911 to state that she had been abducted and was being held captive in a home in the 1600 block of Clinton in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers arrived on the scene and located the teen inside the home.

According to police, the teen was approached by a stranger at a bus stop near the 1600 block of Portage. After being forced into the male suspect’s vehicle, he took the teen back to the house where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect left the teen unattended for a short period when another occupant of the residence came home, and this is when the teen was able to contact police.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail and is facing kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the the 1st degree charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.