Create a personalized bouquet for mom at Posh Petals

There is one thing many moms can agree on: flowers are always the right color and size when it comes to picking out a gift.

Posh Petals wants to make sure that moms will get something personal and made with love for Mother's Day with their "Make It For Mommy" event.

On Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be an open house style event for kids to make a vase and create a small bouquet for their mom. Posh Petals will provide snacks and drinks for the kids, as well as five flowers for kids to create a gift that comes from the heart.

Posh Petals is located at 806 Bridge Street Northwest in Grand Rapids.

For more information call (616)-363-3337 or go online to poshpetalsfloral.com.