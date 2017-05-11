Driver of fatal crash flees the scene of accident that killed a 28-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- According to police the driver of the vehicle, that crashed into a power pole in Wyoming Wednesday night, fled the scene on foot after discovering the passenger in the vehicle had died.

The SUV was traveling north on Division Avenue near Alger street when it went airborne hitting the pole and killing the 28-year-old male passenger. The incident also left hundreds of residents without power in the area.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle who is reported to be a white male in his 20s, 5'8" to 5'10" with short hair and facial hair. He was also last seen wearing a pink shirt and khaki shorts.

The identity of the deceased passenger is being withheld right now until his family is contacted.

The accident is still under investigation, but police say that speed appears to be a factor. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3938 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.