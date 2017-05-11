Fidget spinners: The latest toy to take over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you have kids, you've probably seen the latest toy spinning around your house or driveway - the fidget spinner.

Basic ones cost as little as $2. Fancier ones can cost over $50.

They are also becoming quite popular in schools and educators say they can help kids with ADHD and other disorders to help them focus on their lessons. But, they can be a distraction as well.

River City Scholars school in Grand Rapids allows the spinners in certain classrooms. Principal Holly Hillary says that between 50 and 100 kids out of the 480 at the school have the spinners.

"I think that once (the novelty) wears off, it's not going to be as distracting," said Hillary. "But we have to have expectations in place for students who are going to use them, because they can spin them on their desk, they can spin them on their fingers, they drop...and that is more distraction from the rest of the kids."

She also encourages the use of "old school fidgets" like pressure balls and pipe cleaners to help kids focus on their work. Right now, she says the benefits of the fidget spinners are not outweighing the negative distractions, so she may have a more restrictive policy next year.