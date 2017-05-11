Flo’s Pizzeria takes first place in competition in Italy

PARMA, Italy — Two Grand Rapids brothers are now champions of the pizza world.

Last week Dan and Davide Uccello jumped on a international flight to Italy. They were joined with the United States Pizza Team as they entered the largest pizza competition in the world.

The Uccello brothers say they weren’t expecting to place at all, but just to see the event and learn a little bit more about the pizza industry. That all changed Wednesday afternoon as the competition ended and the awards ceremony began.

The first Facebook live video came through at 3pm on Wednesday as David Uccello filmed his older brother Dan on stage. Dan accepted the award for 1st place in the United States.

“I’m so happy, totally unexpected but so thankful,” was Dan’s first reaction on Wednesday.

729 competitors came from 32 different countries with 100 of them coming from the U.S.