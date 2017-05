Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love improv theater? Pop Scholars is one of the best improv groups in West Michigan, and they'll be performing their last show of their 2016-17 season on Friday.

Todd and Leigh Ann get a chance to help two of the Pop Scholars with a game called "Farewell to Arms" as a sneak peak into Friday's show.

Pop Scholars will be performing at the Wealthy Theatre on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit popscholars.com.