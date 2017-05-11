× Meijer to begin home deliveries along the lakeshore later this month

WALKER, Mich. – Do you live on the lakeshore and have been jealous of Grand Rapids residents getting their Meijer groceries delivered to their homes?

Well, very soon, residents in Grand Haven, Muskegon, Holland, Benton Harbor, Stevensville, South Haven and Traverse City will soon be able to get groceries via Shipt, a home delivery service. Service starts in all locations on May 23rd, except for Traverse City, which starts on May 25th.

The Shipt service launched last year in Detroit and then in Grand Rapids earlier this year.

Customers can order any of 55,000 items through the Shipt app or online after subscribing to the service.