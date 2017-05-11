Michigan police raid wrong home in trafficking investigation

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police mistakenly raided the home of a family while trying to investigate reports of a human-trafficking ring.

Police said Wednesday that officers were responding after a hospitalized woman told police she was held against her will, raped, prostituted and drugged with other girls inside an east Detroit home.

A resident of the raided home, Maria Navarrete, says she and her family were awakened and assaulted by armed Detroit police Tuesday night. She says her family members were handcuffed and held face-down on the floor.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Arnold Williams says that after the search, officers determined the home wasn’t the location of the alleged human-trafficking ring.

Police say they’ve apologized to the family. Navarrete says she’s filed a complaint.

