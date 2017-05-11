Police ID missing man in Lake Michigan as search resumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The U.S. Coast Guard resumed their search for Donald Schiele, 65, on Thursday after he went missing in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

Crews will be using sonar and extra crews from Ottawa County and the Michigan State Police to work to locate Schiele.

The Coast Guard says someone can at most survive about 8 to 9 hours in the water at its current temperature.

"Out thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim" said Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Bryan Swintek, in a statement given to FOX 17. "Although the outcome is not what we wished for, the search efforts by local responders and the Coast Guard highlight our strong working relationship."

In their initial search, the Coast Guard covered roughly 55 nautical square miles searching for the missing man. Watercraft, a helicopter and a dive team were used in the search.