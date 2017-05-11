Youth Summit: Recode leaves behind “scare tactics” & helps teens live above the influence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scare tactics over the years have ranged from "don't do drugs" to "just say no." In 2017, local prevention experts say to leave those lectures at the door, and discover new ways to help teens live above the influence of harmful substances.

On Friday, May 12, more than 1,300 teens will gather at DeVos Place for a day of celebration of living above the influence at the Youth Summit: Recode event.

According to the Kent County Prevention Coalition, most teens aren't using drugs. However modern culture tends to focus on teens that are using drugs, making drug use seem like the norm.

Youth Summit: Recode is an event about helping teens living above the influence of drugs or anything harmful in their lives. At this event, teens and other local youth can gather in a welcoming, judgement-free, and kid-friendly environment for a day of fun.

KCPC's goal is to teach teens about moving beyond any negative choices and re-envisioning a life full of opportunity and potential.

The 2017 Youth Summit: Recode is happening form 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find out more information on this even, visit kcpreventioncoalition.org.