89-year-old woman in critical condition following two vehicle accident in Ada

ADA, Mich. — One woman is in critical condition, according to police, after the car she was a passenger in collided with another vehicle on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

90-year-old Orie Vanderboon and 89-year-old Laurena Vanderboon were traveling southbound on Grand River Drive near Michigan Street in Ada when they struck the SUV of Amy Larson.

Larson, a 33-year-old from Grand Rapids, suffered minor injuries. Orie Vanderboon was not injured, however, Laurena Vanderboon was transported to Butterworth Hospital where she is in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation, but alcohol doesn’t seem to be a factor.