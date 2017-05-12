A sensational summer starts with equipment from Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer means hours and hours of outdoor fun, and it pays to be prepared with all kinds of outdoor equipment from Bill and Paul's Sporthaus.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has everything a person could need for hiking, camping, paddle boarding, kayaking, and many more summer activities.

Their staff is not only knowledgeable on the outdoors, they are outdoor lovers too! So they'll know exactly what you need to have a sensational summer.

On Saturday, May 13, Bill and Paul's Sporthaus, Fox Subaru and Grand Rapids Bicycle Company are raising money for the Kent County Parks Foundation. Starting at 10 a.m., for every test drive of a 2017 Subaru they'll donate $20, and for every bike demoed they will donate $5 towards the Parks Foundation.

The event will be held at Bill and Paul's Sporthaus, located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on the event and products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.