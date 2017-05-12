Driver killed in Chicago Drive crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County say a 24-year-old man has died in an early morning crash Friday that shut down all westbound lanes of Chicago Drive near 48th Avenue southwest of Hudsonville.

The man, now identified as Dylan Compagner, was ejected from the vehicle after it collided with a guard rail causing it to roll over.

According to officials, the impact was so severe that 30 to 40 feet of the guard rail was damaged. Deputies say Compagner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

All lanes of Chicago Drive have since reopened.