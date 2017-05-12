Gun violence threats close Centreville Public Schools for a second day

Posted 5:52 AM, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:01AM, May 12, 2017

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — For the second day this week all Centreville Public Schools are closed again while police and administration investigate gun violence threats.

The school administration became aware of the threats after someone left a tip on the OK2SAY tip line.

“The safety of our students is and always will be the number one priority of our district,” said Superintendent Robert Kuhlman in a statement.

Friday’s closure comes after the school cancelled classes and all after school athletic activities on Thursday.

The district will remain close until the investigation is complete.

*This is a developing story. We are working to learn more information. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

