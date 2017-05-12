Intel chair still expects Comey to address panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr says he expects James Comey will soon speak privately with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the former FBI Director declined an invitation to testify before the panel next week.

Burr is the Republican chairman of the committee investigating Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election and whether there was any collusion with members of President Donald Trump’s campaign.

One of Burr’s aides said Friday that Comey declined an invitation to appear before the committee Tuesday. The committee had hoped to hear from Comey in closed session following his abrupt firing this week by Trump.

Burr said in Raleigh, North Carolina, that the committee’s staff would likely “work something out in the not-too-distant future” for a meeting with Comey.