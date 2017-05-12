Locally grown flowers, shrubery & more at Creekside Garden Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stressing about what to get mom for Mother's Day? Or maybe stressing out on which flowers to plant in the front yard? Find something unique, beautiful and thoughtful at Creekside Garden Center.

Creekside Garden Center is a local family-owned business, with a majority of their plants being locally grown. Many of their plants are grown in northern Michigan, as well as other Midwestern states and Canada.

Since the plants locally grown, most of the plants will be able to survive Michigan's harsh and constantly changing weather. These plants include a variety of flowers, shrubs, trees, succulents, and so much more.

Creekside Garden Center also offers custom landscape design and installation. With 50 years of combined experience, they have plant experts that can explain what plants will look best and thrive in the customer's garden. By setting up an appointment and bringing in photos and dimensions of their living space, the experts at Creekside can make the landscaping of the home look like it was done by a professional.

They're currently running a Mother's Day special where customers can get 10 percent off hanging baskets.

Creekside Garden Center is located at 4015 Fruit Ridge Avenue in Grand Rapids. For hours and more details on their items, give them a call at (616)-785-1177.