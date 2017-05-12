× Masked gunman robs party store late Thursday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a party store at gunpoint.

According to police, the armed robbery occurred late Thursday evening at the Quik N Ez on Plainfield Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask over his lower face. He pulled a gun on the clerk after getting away with an unknown amount of cash.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call police.