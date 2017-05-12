Motorcyclist arrested for DUI; had 7 previous arrests for driving without license

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old Lawrence, Michigan man was arrested Thursday for suspicions of drunk driving and speeding on a motorcycle.

And deputies say that he has been arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license seven times before.

Deputies say they were traveling the speed limit on Red Arrow Highway near County Road 671 when the man passed them on his motorcycle by at least 15 miles per hour over the posted speed. When they activated their lights and siren, they say the motorcyclist sped up, but then did stop after a few miles.

Deputies believe that the man was under the influence of alcohol and was found to not have insurance or a valid registration plate on his motorcycle.

The man was taken to the Van Buren County Jail and is awaiting various charges from the prosecutor’s office.