Motorcyclist arrested for DUI; had 7 previous arrests for driving without license

Posted 12:51 PM, May 12, 2017, by

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old Lawrence, Michigan man was arrested Thursday for suspicions of drunk driving and speeding on a motorcycle.

And deputies say that he has been arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license seven times before.

Deputies say they were traveling the speed limit on Red Arrow Highway near County Road 671 when the man passed them on his motorcycle by at least 15 miles per hour over the posted speed.  When they activated their lights and siren, they say the motorcyclist sped up, but then did stop after a few miles.

Deputies believe that the man was under the influence of alcohol and was found to not have insurance or a valid registration plate on his motorcycle.

The man was taken to the Van Buren County Jail and is awaiting various charges from the prosecutor’s office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s