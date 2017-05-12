No injuries reported in large Van Buren County barn fire

Posted 11:32 PM, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50PM, May 12, 2017

MATTAWAN, Mich. — It took several fire crews to put out a fire at a pole barn in Van Buren County Friday evening.

The fire broke out at Mallory Pole Buildings around 10:20 p.m. in the 24000 block of Red Arrow Highway.

Dispatchers say no one was inside the during the fire and that no injuries have been reported.

Officials also say emergency personnel were assisting with traffic control along Red Arrow Highway.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

