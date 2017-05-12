Police: 2 intentionally set fires investigated in Holland

Posted 7:32 PM, May 12, 2017, by

Photo provided by the Holland Department of Public Safety

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities in Holland are investigating two fires that they say were set intentionally.

The first fire was reported at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday in an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.  The second was reported at about 6:39 a.m. Friday at the former Macatawa Dairy Dock at 341 W. 17th.

Officials say in a release that the first fire heavily damaged the roof and second story of the Washington Avenue home. The second fire was minor, but police say it damaged siding on the building.

Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or the Michigan Arson Prevention Committee at 800-44-ARSON. Tips can also be submitted online.

