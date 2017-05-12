× Road closures for the Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Fifth Third River Bank Run is Saturday and that means downtown road closures begin Friday afternoon.

All times and closures are as posted by the race website.

Friday 3:00pm

Ottawa from Michigan to Lyon closes in increments

Ottawa partially closes with one lane open for parking lot exit until 6:00pm. Ottawa closes entirely at 6:00pm. The west lane will be coned off from Michigan to the Government Parking Lot for access until 8:00pm.

Friday 6:00pm

Lyon between Ionia and Monroe Avenue closes. Cars exiting onto Lyon from Ellis Parking Lot can only go west towards Monroe.

Saturday 3:30am

Monroe and Lyon intersection closes

Saturday 4:30am

Monroe between Michigan and Pearl closes, with limited access to Grand Rapids Government parking until 5:15am from Michigan Street. There will be limited access through the Pearl and Monroe intersection.

Eastbound lanes of Bridge Street between Monroe and Scribner closes.

Ottawa from Pearl to Fulton closes.

Saturday 5:30am

Monroe between Pearl and Louis closes

Monroe Center at Monroe closes

Saturday 6:00am

Ottawa from Pearl to Fulton closes

Pearl at Monroe closes

Saturday 6:45am

All 5K course streets close, including Market to Cherry Street

US-131 Pearl Street north and southbound ramps close until 9:30am.

Saturday 7:25am

All 10K course streets close

Saturday 7:45am

Westbound Wilson Avenue between 28th and Butterworth in Grandville closes.

Butterworth between Wilson and Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker closes.

Saturday 7:55am

All downtown streets along the 25K course close

Veterans Memorial Drive between Butterworth and Maynard in Walker closes

Maynard between Veterans Memorial Drive and Butterworth in Walker closes

Saturday 8:15am

Butterworth between Maynard and Marion closes

All other 25K course streets close about 15 minutes before the lead runner approaches

Streets to remain closed until Noon

Pearl between Monroe and Ionia

Monroe Center between Monroe and Ionia

Louis between Monroe and Ionia

Fulton between Winter and Ottawa

Monroe between Michigan and Fulton

Streets to remain closed until 5:00pm

Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl

Lyon between Monroe and Ionia

Ramp closings

I-196 EB and WB off ramp to Market closed between 8:00am and 9:15am

US-131 NB and SB off ramp to Market closed between 8:00am and 9:00am

US-131 NB and SB off ramp to Pearl closed between 6:45am and 10:30am