Road closures for the Fifth Third River Bank Run
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Fifth Third River Bank Run is Saturday and that means downtown road closures begin Friday afternoon.
All times and closures are as posted by the race website.
Friday 3:00pm
Ottawa from Michigan to Lyon closes in increments
Ottawa partially closes with one lane open for parking lot exit until 6:00pm. Ottawa closes entirely at 6:00pm. The west lane will be coned off from Michigan to the Government Parking Lot for access until 8:00pm.
Friday 6:00pm
Lyon between Ionia and Monroe Avenue closes. Cars exiting onto Lyon from Ellis Parking Lot can only go west towards Monroe.
Saturday 3:30am
Monroe and Lyon intersection closes
Saturday 4:30am
Monroe between Michigan and Pearl closes, with limited access to Grand Rapids Government parking until 5:15am from Michigan Street. There will be limited access through the Pearl and Monroe intersection.
Eastbound lanes of Bridge Street between Monroe and Scribner closes.
Ottawa from Pearl to Fulton closes.
Saturday 5:30am
Monroe between Pearl and Louis closes
Monroe Center at Monroe closes
Saturday 6:00am
Ottawa from Pearl to Fulton closes
Pearl at Monroe closes
Saturday 6:45am
All 5K course streets close, including Market to Cherry Street
US-131 Pearl Street north and southbound ramps close until 9:30am.
Saturday 7:25am
All 10K course streets close
Saturday 7:45am
Westbound Wilson Avenue between 28th and Butterworth in Grandville closes.
Butterworth between Wilson and Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker closes.
Saturday 7:55am
All downtown streets along the 25K course close
Veterans Memorial Drive between Butterworth and Maynard in Walker closes
Maynard between Veterans Memorial Drive and Butterworth in Walker closes
Saturday 8:15am
Butterworth between Maynard and Marion closes
All other 25K course streets close about 15 minutes before the lead runner approaches
Streets to remain closed until Noon
Pearl between Monroe and Ionia
Monroe Center between Monroe and Ionia
Louis between Monroe and Ionia
Fulton between Winter and Ottawa
Monroe between Michigan and Fulton
Streets to remain closed until 5:00pm
Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl
Lyon between Monroe and Ionia
Ramp closings
I-196 EB and WB off ramp to Market closed between 8:00am and 9:15am
US-131 NB and SB off ramp to Market closed between 8:00am and 9:00am
US-131 NB and SB off ramp to Pearl closed between 6:45am and 10:30am