Sessions to interview FBI candidates Saturday

Posted 9:03 PM, May 12, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials on Saturday will interview four candidates to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey.

They include acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Two people familiar with the process say others set to be interviewed include Alice Fisher, who formerly served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on the New York’s highest court, is also on the list.

So is Sen. John Cornyn, a former Texas attorney general.

The four will interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The people familiar with the process say others may also interview. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s