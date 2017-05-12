Treat mom to brunch with some great local deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It is Mother's Day weekend and for those still looking for the perfect place to take mom for brunch here are some local deals that are sure to make it a special Mother's Day.

1. Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Location: 216 Van Raalte Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Deal: From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. the restaurant will offer a buffet to enjoy as you look out over the water. Dinner will also be served for regular prices of the normal menu from 5 p.m. to close.

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $35.95 for seniors, $14.95 for children 5-10 years old, and children under 4 years old are free.

2. Mother’s Day Brunch Class

Location: 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Deal: Cook brunch with mom at the Downtown Market’s Teaching Kitchen. Classic eggs Benedict, potato and herb frittata and fruit and granola yogurt parfaits will be on the menu. For those 21+ Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s will be available as well.

3. Grand Rapids Brewing Company

Location: 1 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Deal: Grand Rapids Brewing Co. will offer a true farm-to-table brunch buffet featuring bacon, eggs, quiche, breakfast ham, build your own waffle bar, a variety of fresh salads, artisan breads and rolls and pasta salad. Entrees such as Caprese Chicken, Lobster Ravioli and Chef-Carved Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin will also be offered. But what is a good meal without a desert? Mom can indulge on a build-your-own cheesecake bar, chocolate-covered strawberries and pretzel rods, as well as, a variety of fresh-baked items.

Cost: $28 per person and$12 for children 12 years old and younger.

4. Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails

Location: 67 Ottawa Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Deal: From 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. treat mom to assortment of delectable dining options. The buffet will feature an omelet station, carving station, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, smoked salmon crepes, chicken and dumplings, brioche French toast, egg strata and party potatoes. The restaurant will also offer seasonal salads, seasonal fruit, shrimp cocktail, house smoked sliced salmon, bagels, muffins and Swiss bircher muesli. And to top off the feast coffee cake, cheese cake, profiteroles, brownies, cookies and ice cream will be the dessert selections.

Cost: $26.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids.

5. The Pearl Street Grill

Location: 310 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Deal: To give mom a break from cooking on her special day this brunch will offer a wide variety of menu items including a chef attended omelet station, Belgium waffles, scrambled eggs, skillet potatoes with bell peppers and onions, biscuits and gravy, bacon and sausage. The menu isn’t limited to breakfast items, patrons will also be able to order salad, shrimp cocktail, soup, chef attended carving station, oven roasted chicken, baked tilapia, pasta primavera and three cheese scalloped potatoes. A kids’ station will also be available. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors and children 3 years old and younger are free.

6. HopCat

Location: 25 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Deal: FREE CRACK FRIES – enough said! Moms will be able to enjoy some addictive crack fries for free this Mother’s Day. Pair them alongside HopCat’s extensive menu options.

Cost: Free plus the cost of a meal.

7. Timbers Inn Restaurant & Tavern

Location: 6555 Belding Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Information: From 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. devour carved roast beef, omelets, sausage, bacon, Swedish meatballs, roasted Yukon potatoes, macaroni & cheese, strawberry waffles, biscuits and gravy, Dijon herb roasted pork, Italian chicken breast, pesto glazed salmon, pineapple glazed ham, peel and eat cocktail shrimp, blueberry and corn muffins, apple and cherry strudels, salad and fresh fruit. Before or after you eat receive a complimentary group photograph. Those 21+ can pair the variety of food options with a Mimosa, Bloody Mary or Screw Driver.

Cost: $26.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids, and kids 3 years old and under are free.

8. Uccello’s Ristorante

Location: Multiple locations

Deal: From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ucello’s will host their annual Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at all their locations. The buffet will feature a smoked salmon tray, waffle and omelette stations, a carving station and many other breakfast and lunch options. There will also be a buffet for kids with their choice of mac and cheese, tater tots, chicken nuggets and French toast. Bourbon pecan bites, smore’s bites, peach cobbler, apple crisp, tiramisu and cheesecake shooters will be the dessert options. This buffet will not only benefit mom, but a portion of all buffet sales will be donated to Susan G. Komen Foundation of Michigan.

Cost: $22.95 for adults and $9.99 for kids.

9. Cork Wine & Grille

Location: 5500 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Deal: In order to celebrate mom on her special day, Cork Wine & Grille will over a brunch with a variety of options to please all. The special will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $28 for adults, $15 for children, and children 4 years old and younger are free.

10. FireRock Grille

Location: 7177 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Deal: Breakfast, salads, soups and many different entrees are sure to delight mom this Mother’s Day when you take a trip to FireRock Grille.

Cost: $28 for adults, $15 for kids, and kids 4 years old and younger are free.