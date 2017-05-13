× Benefit planned for longtime firefighter battling cancer

PAW PAW, Mich. — The West Michigan community invited to come out and show their support Saturday for a longtime Paw Paw firefighter who is now battling cancer.

Dan Young has served on the department for more than 30 years.

But a lung cancer diagnosis has taken a toll on his health and the family needs your help.

Today they’re hosting a spaghetti dinner at the Paw Paw Lions Club from 4 to 7 p.m.

The benefit will help raise money for Young’s medical bills.