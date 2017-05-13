Benefit planned for longtime firefighter battling cancer

Posted 5:43 AM, May 13, 2017, by

PAW PAW, Mich. — The West Michigan community invited to come out and show their support Saturday for a longtime Paw Paw firefighter who is now battling cancer.

Dan Young has served on the department for more than 30 years.

But a lung cancer diagnosis has taken a toll on his health and the family needs your help.

Today they’re hosting a spaghetti dinner at the Paw Paw Lions Club from 4 to 7 p.m.

The benefit will help raise money for Young’s medical bills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s