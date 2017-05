Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich - It's a West Michigan organization that has been helping people in need, get back on their feet for over 80 years.

Love in Action assists with free dental and health clinics, food assistance, clothing, household goods, and housing.

They also have two upscale resale stores in Grand Haven and Spring Lake, whose proceeds help support the Love in Action shelters and other ministries.

