Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich. -- A family is safe but a garage is a complete loss after a overheating tractor caught fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 140000 block of Washington Street around 12:30 a.m.

The homeowner tells FOX 17 that the garage, which was not attached to the home, was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.