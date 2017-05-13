Running for the Rickers: Help two brothers diagnosed with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – For nearly two years, the Ricker family of Cedar Springs has been pulling an emotionally and financially draining double duty. Diagnosed just eleven months apart, brothers Brison and Preston Ricker are both battling cancer – Brison an incurable form of brain cancer and Preston, thyroid cancer.

Next week, Next week, you can run or walk to help pay the family’s mounting medical bills. On Sunday, May 21st, the Ricker family invites you out to a 5K fun run and walk beginning at 9 a.m.

The race will kick off at Cedar Springs Middle School, wind its way through town past the Ricker’s home, and end at Cedar Springs High School.

You can register by clicking here or on site the day of the race. Entrance to run or walk is a $35 donation for adults, $20 for athletes ages 13-18, and $10 for children 12 or younger.