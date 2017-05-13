× Top three Art In Bloom finishers are announced

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland’s 2017 Art In Bloom winner plus the second- and third-place finishers were announced Saturday.

Throughout Tulip Time, the Art In Bloom Top 20 posters have been on display in the Holland Area Arts Council’s dance studio. Community members and visitors visited and voted with paper ballots and text messages. The artists’ works with the most votes receive the Viewers’ Choice Awards.

On Saturday, community members and visitors gathered at the Arts Council for a closing reception and award announcements.

The winner was Alla Dickson’s “Creamsickle” receiving the most votes.

Second place was awarded to Amanda Fickel’s “Untitled” while third place went to Andrew Snyder for “Standing Out In A Crowd.”

The pieces in Art In Bloom were part of the original Art In Bloom Poster Competition. Each year a work of art is selected for the official Tulip Time Festival poster. In addition to the poster, the artwork is used on merchandise throughout the festival year.

The Holland Area Arts Council invites artists in Allegan, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties to submit artwork for the poster competition, which is then reviewed by a juror.

The final Tulip Time Festival poster artwork, “Playful Time” by Michele Gort, was selected from this Top 20 by representatives from both Tulip Time and the Holland Area Arts Council. The remaining 19 artwork submissions were eligible for the Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The Holland Area Arts Council is located at 150 E. Eighth St. Call (616) 396-3278, e-mail helpdesk@hollandarts.org or visit www.hollandarts.org/exhibitions for more information.