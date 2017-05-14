× Binder Park Zoo offering Mother’s Day special

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do for Mother’s Day while saving money, the Binder Park Zoo is offering Moms a special deal.

From 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Moms who bring their children or grandchildren will get 50 percent off the price of regular admission.

There are a variety of different events including eating lunch at Beulah’s restaurant, a ride on the carousel, or maybe check out the zoo’s wallaby and her baby.

The zoo is also offering discounted admission on Father’s Day June 18.