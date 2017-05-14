Concrete contractor allegedly takes off with thousands of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paw Paw, Mich. -- Diana Holub and her husband Frank run a wedding venue in Niles. So when the small business owners looked to expand, they ended up hiring a man they say has no conscience and doesn't care about people.

The couple started "Tying the Knot Weddings and Events" right in their own backyard last year. They're looking to make memorable moments for couples on one of the biggest days of their lives. Amenities include a horse drawn carriage ride and a meticulously detailed bridal suite.

"And it improves all the time," Holub said.

In that spirit, she said she bought the church next door in November.

"Very dilapidated church, but we wanted to make it nice again," Holub said.

"We wanted to make it into a wedding chapel," she added.

So in February, she said she hired Aaron Weaver who owns Weaver Concrete out of Paw Paw to build walls and lay the cement. She said found his ad in the local paper.

"We had paid him about $12,000 total," Holub said.

But she said all he did was knock down some trees and leave a big mess.

"And there was about four weeks when no one showed up," Holub recalled.

She said his workers had only built half of one block wall. The job was apparently abandoned.

"One of the workers that he had, an older man, he came in and said, 'Have you seen Aaron?' I said, 'No,'" she said.

"I said, 'Are you looking for him.' He said, 'Yes.'"

When she tries to get Weaver to follow through she said, "All I ever get from him is 'I'll be there, I'll be there.'"

"Then recently he wanted to pay me a hundred dollars a week supposedly to pay back the money, and I told him, 'I didn't pay you a hundred dollars. I paid you thousands of dollars, and we need the money back," she explained.

To finish the concrete portion, she paid another $6,000 to the workers Weaver allegedly didn't pay and while they finished the work he was supposed to do. Now the couple said the money they would have spent on the rest of the chapel is still tied up with Weaver.

So they reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers to get some answers about their dream that's been put on hold.

After leaving a message, FOX 17 stopped by the home on file for Weaver Concrete. It's apparently undergoing renovation itself. No one was there. Weaver returned our call and said he did nothing wrong and to contact his attorney. His attorney hasn't returned our call yet.

An online database shows Weaver was punished for first degree home invasion in the 2000s and has had numerous small claims cases filed against him ever since. The judgements and disputes total nearly $38,000 in four different counties. Also, bad reviews for his business are on multiple websites. He also has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau.

"I ended in the emergency room because of a panic attack," Holub recalled.

"It would be a Godsend if you can get some money out of this guy. I don't know. But at least, if nothing else, other people won't be taken in by him. I mean, it's just not right. Actually, if he doesn't pay the money back he should have his buns in jail," she said.

FOX 17 is in contact with authorities on this, including the Berrien and Van Buren County Sheriff Departments.