Holland senior awarded scholarship in honor of late student

HOLLAND, Mich. — Andrew Bont, a senior at Careerline Tech center, has been awarded the Darin Post Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Darin Post, who passed away back in March 2014 in a car accident.

This is the fourth year Post’s parents have presented a student with a scholarship in their son’s name.

Bont, is a home-schooled senior who studied in the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Mechanics program which was the program Post was part of up until he passed away.

Post’s parents say they choose a student based on their dedication and portfolio.

The scholarship will cover Bont’s boarding cost during his first semester at Owens Community College in Toledo, Ohio.