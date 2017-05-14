Man dies in accident after driver runs stop sign

Posted 7:40 AM, May 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:15AM, May 14, 2017

NELSON, TWP., Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man was killed and another man injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday.

Deputies say Phillip Garcia, 18, was driving southbound on Myers Lake Avenue when he ran the stop sign at 18 Mile Road, striking a vehicle driving eastbound that had the right-of-way.

The driver of the eastbound car, identified as Edward Czarnecki of Oakfield Township, was killed in the crash.

Garcia sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

