Police: Driver faces several charges after crashing truck in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old Kalamazoo resident is facing charges after a crash Sunday morning.

It happened before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say the driver crashed a small truck into the front porch of a home before getting out and collapsing in the roadway. Emergency personnel responded and rushed the driver to an area hospital.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say they soon discovered stolen items, evidence of meth, drug paraphernalia and narcotics all inside the truck.

Alcohol is believed to also be a factor in the crash.

If you have any information, call police at (269)-337-8994 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (269)-337-8139. You can also call Silent Observer at (269)-343-8139.