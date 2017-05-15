Car hits hydrant, Clyde Park Avenue closed between 60th and 68th Street

Posted 10:24 AM, May 15, 2017

BYRON TWP., Mich. — Officers from the Kent County Sheriff Department are on the scene of a crash on Clyde Park Avenue in Byron Township.

Deputies say that a truck hauling construction equipment lost its trailer just before 10:00am on Clyde Park Avenue.  That trailer rolled off the roadway and hit a fire hydrant.  The flood of water from the hydrant washed mud and sand across the road.

Due to the crash, Clyde Park is closed at 60th Street to the north and 68th to the south.  The Kent County Road Commission is working on cleaning up the scene.

