Dr. Zea-Hernandex discusses treatments for cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States. One in 3,500 babies are born in the US with the disease.
The pediatric pulmonary and sleep medicine program at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is home to the Cystic Fibrosis Care Center, a multidisciplinary consultative clinic that is accredited by, and a member of, the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, a pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine physician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, says while cystic fibrosis doesn't have a cure, there are several breakthroughs in diagnosis and treatment. With these medical improvements, cystic fibrosis is now treatable for some children or adults.
Patients with cystic fibrosis will have up to three hours of breathing treatments every day to stay healthy, longer if they're sick. There are also plenty of medicines they can take such as nebulizers, inhalers, chest therapy, special pancreatic enzymes for digestion, and daily exercise.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital also has many treatment options at their Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. Accredited by the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, they deliver comprehensive inpatient and outpatient diagnostic and therapeutic management and cutting edge research.
Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine it at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital located at 35 Michigan Street Northeast. For more information call (616)-267-2200 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/pulmonaryandsleepmedicine.
8 comments
Jennifer
Crappy article should check your facts.
Kelsey Doughten
I have cystic fibrosis and fight every day against this awful disease. You should be ashamed claiming the disease is no longer fatal when it most certainly is. There is no cure and the cf foundation needs all the help it can get for donations that contribute to research. Do not down play this terminal illness because people will stop donating if they think the problem is solved.
Deena Norris
I am a CF mom. This tagline is INCREDIBLY irresponsible. CF is most certainly still a fatal disease. Please do not print or report false information and update this article accordingly.
Ashley
The medical definition of “treatable” is healed or cured. Stating CF is treatable could not be further from the truth. This article is extremely misleading and irresponsible. There are medicinal breakthroughs to manage symptoms. Big difference. Feel free to ask any one of the 60,000 parents of a CF child or any one of the 30,000 Americans with CF prior to publishing next time.
Allison Santo
The title of this article is grossly misleading. If you actually read the article, what you can take away from it is that there are more treatment options available than before. Treatments aren’t a one size fits all for this very complicated disease, of varying consequence. While the advancements help to increase the average life expectancy, there is no cure for cystic fibrosis. It is still a fatal disease.
CF DAA
Very irresponsible but expected from Fox. Cystic Fibrosis is a very fatal disease and no 2 cases are alile. Do some actual research before posting nonsense. All you do is hinder the help we need.
Stefanie Szarek
This is a complete lie!!
How dare you spread this!
The lives of these children and young adults is a constant battle to avoid death.
You should be ashamed!
Sarah
Please issue a correction. This headline is grossly misleading, and does a major disservice to the cf community.