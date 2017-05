Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team lost in the division II state championship game last year to Forest Hills Central, which has motivated them a lot in 2017.

The program is no stranger to success, winning three state titles out of seven championship appearances since lacrosse became an official MHSAA sport, and they are hoping to make it there this year once again with a number of returning players.

The Pioneers enter regionals on Thursday 13-1 so far on the year as they take on Pennfield.